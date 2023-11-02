‘#90’s’ teaser: Connects every middle-class person

Shivaji, who is entertaining audience in Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is coming with a new project '#90's'. 'A Middle-Class Biopic' is the tag line. Directed by Aditya Haasan, the web series has Vasuki Anand Sai as female lead. This web series which reflects every middle-class family is being produced by Rajasekhar Medaram under the banner of MNOP Productions. Presented by Naveen Medaram. Hero Victory Venkatesh '#90's' teaser was launched today.

Reminiscing the memories of the 90's, the teaser starts with the show 'Manoranjani' on TV. The teaser, which is almost two minutes long, is full of laughs. Shivaji is a middle-class father and school teacher. Vasuki played the role of his wife. They have three children. The scenes woven around this family show the joys, fun and conflicts of the middle-class families along with the beautiful memories of those days in a very beautiful and touching way. Shivaji and Vasuki impressed with their respective performances. The child actors also gave a very clever performance.

The teaser shows that director Aditya Haasan has taken the concept of connecting everyone and presented it very brilliantly. Web series production values are top class. Background music by Suresh Bobbili of “Virata Parvam” fame is pleasant. Azim Mohammed's photography is very lively. Gandhi Nadikudikar, who has worked for many successful films, is working as an art director. The art work is brilliant. Sridhar is the editor of this web series. “#90's” will be coming to the audience this Sankranti through the ETV Win app.







