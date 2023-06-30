  • Menu
Abdu Rozik enters ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house As Wildcard Contestant

Abdu Rozik
Abdu Rozik

Highlights

Popular Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik has entered the reality streaming show ‘Bigg Boss OTT season 2 as a first new wildcard contestant.

Abdu was previously seen in 'Bigg Boss season 16', speaking of the opportunity of joining the reality show and entering the house again, Abdu said "I'm really, really happy to be in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and entertain all the wonderful people out there once again.”

