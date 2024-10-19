Arthamainda Arun Kumar Season 2 Teaser Released on aha

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated teaser for Season 2 of Arthamainda Arun Kumar, an aha original web series, was launched on Thursday, building excitement ahead of its premiere on October 31, 2024. The series, known for its unique take on corporate life, has already garnered a massive fan base with over 100 million streaming minutes for its first season.

The new season brings in fresh faces and dynamics to the storyline. Sidhu Pavan steps into the role of Arun Kumar Mundha, replacing Harshith Reddy, who portrayed the character in Season 1. Alongside him, the show introduces new characters such as intern Sonia, played by Siri, and a corporate guru portrayed by popular actor and influencer Sai Kiran.

Returning to their beloved roles are Tejaswini Madiwada as Shalini and Ananya as Pallavi, continuing the journey of the characters that viewers have grown to love.

Produced by Arré Studio and Laughing Cow Productions, Season 2 promises to dive deeper into the intricacies of corporate drama, blending humor, twists, and emotional moments. Fans can expect engaging developments in the lives of these corporate warriors as the new season unfolds.

Be sure to tune in on October 31 to catch the premiere of Arthamainda Arun Kumar Season 2, exclusively on aha!