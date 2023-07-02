Catherine Teresa Sandeep Madhav 'Odela Railway Station' Director's Huge action thriller

It is known that 'Odela Railway Station' Directed by Ashok Teja was a great success! This Movie released in Aha OTT is trending. Director Ashok Teja, who entertained the audience with a murder mystery crime thriller set in a rural setting, has now embarked on an action thriller.



Catherine Tresa is the female lead and Sandeep Madhav, who is known for his films 'George reddy' and 'Vangaveeti', will be the hero of the film. The film will be made as a production number one under the banners of KCR Films and Sri Mahavishnu Movies. Davuluri Jagadish and Palli Keshavrao are producing this film. The film is going to start with pooja programs in the last week of July. The producers are hopeful that Ashok Teja, who made the film 'Odela Railway Station' in a very gripping manner without revealing the suspense until the end, will make an even better action thriller. Also, even if Catherine is the heroine, they are asking about the choice of stories. If the story is okay with the new director, it means that the point of the movie is interesting. Producers said that they will reveal about other actors and technicians soon.

