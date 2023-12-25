‘Dhootha’ continues its domination; stands on top from three weeks

Naga Chaitanya's inaugural venture into the realm of web series, "Dhootha" under the direction of Vikram Kumar is making a significant impact in the burgeoning world of OTT platforms. Sharrath Marar of NorthStar Entertainment takes pride in producing this engaging series. The series has earned noteworthy acclaim for its compelling narrative, immersive screenplay, and well-developed characters.

Amazon Prime Videoserves as the streaming platform for the 8-episode series, available in five Indian languages. A recent revelation adds to the series' triumph, as this suspenseful thriller has maintained its position at the top of the Ormax Media charts in the OTT category for three consecutive weeks. The team behind “Dhootha” is jubilant about the enthusiastic response, as the series continues its prominent presence on the charts. "Dhootha" boasts an ensemble cast featuring Priya Bhavani Shankar, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Pasupathy, Ravindra Vijay, and others in pivotal roles.