Friday Night OTT Picks: New Movies and Shows Now Streaming

The wait is over, and the weekend's much-anticipated OTT releases are now available to stream. With fresh titles spanning romance, mystery, and inspiring tales, Friday night entertainment is sorted. Here’s a roundup of what’s streaming Friday, across major platforms.

On Amazon Prime Video, Sivarapalli has made its debut. This Telugu adaptation of Panchayat narrates the story of an engineering graduate who takes on the role of Panchayat Secretary in a rural Telangana village. The series offers a heartfelt depiction of life in a small community, filled with humor, challenges, and a deep sense of connection. Fans of slice-of-life dramas can start streaming it now.

Disney+ Hotstar presents Sweet Dreams, a romantic drama featuring Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar. The film follows Kenny and Dia, two strangers who embark on a quest to find the mysterious partners they’ve encountered in their dreams. With a mix of whimsy and determination, this story promises a unique take on love and destiny, making it a perfect pick for a cozy Friday night.

The Sand Castle is now streaming on Netflix. Directed by Matty Brown, this mystery thriller revolves around a family stranded on a deserted island, where their past secrets come to light in unexpected ways. Tension builds as survival becomes their priority, making this film an engaging and suspenseful watch for fans of thrillers.

Over on Zee5, Hisaab Barabar has premiered, starring R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh. This satirical drama dives into the story of Radhe Mohan Sharma, a railway ticket inspector who uncovers a financial scam while investigating discrepancies in his bank account. Ultra Jhakaas introduces Saubhagyavati Sarpanch, an inspiring series about Awali, a homemaker turned village leader. The show delves into themes of women’s empowerment and societal transformation as Awali challenges norms and drives progress in her community.

With these releases now available, Friday night is packed with options for every mood and preference. Whether you’re drawn to heartfelt dramas, gripping mysteries, or empowering tales, platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Ultra Jhakaas have something for you.