From war epics to love journeys; what’s streaming on OTT this week

The OTT space continues to deliver a vibrant mix of storytelling, offering everything from intense war dramas and gripping thrillers to light-hearted romances and rooted rural tales. With multiple platforms unveiling fresh titles and post-theatrical releases, audiences are spoiled for choice this season. Here’s a detailed look at the latest films making waves across major streaming platforms.

Netflix

Border 2

The much-awaited patriotic drama Border 2 has made its digital debut on Netflix after completing a successful theatrical run of eight weeks. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film stands as a spiritual successor to the iconic 1997 classic Border. Drawing inspiration from the Indo-Pak War of 1971 and the Battle of Basantar, the narrative captures the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of Indian soldiers. The film features a powerful ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. With emotionally charged sequences and high-octane war visuals, Border 2 aims to rekindle the patriotic spirit while presenting a modern cinematic scale.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is a grand cinematic conclusion to the globally celebrated series Peaky Blinders. Directed by Tom Harper and penned by creator Steven Knight, the film brings closure to the saga with an intense storyline set during World War II. The narrative follows Tommy Shelby, portrayed by Cillian Murphy, who returns from exile when his son Duke becomes entangled in a dangerous Nazi conspiracy. What unfolds is a gripping final confrontation that blends crime, politics, and personal stakes, offering fans a fitting end to the iconic character’s journey.

Prime Video

Vishnu Vinyasam

On Amazon Prime Video, Vishnu Vinyasam arrives as a breezy romantic comedy with a unique twist. Starring Sree Vishnu and Nayana Sarika, the film is directed by debutant Yadunaath Maruthi Rao. The story revolves around a numerology-obsessed lecturer from Ongole who falls in love with a woman deeply influenced by astrological beliefs. This clash between logic and destiny forms the crux of the narrative, resulting in humorous and heartfelt moments. Supporting performances by Murali Sharma and Brahmaji add depth, while music by Radhan enhances the film’s charm.

The Housemaid

Switching gears to a darker tone, The Housemaid is currently streaming on Prime Video in India. Directed by Paul Feig and based on a novel by Freida McFadden, the film dives into the psychological thriller genre. Featuring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in lead roles, the story follows a troubled woman who takes up a job as a housemaid for a wealthy family. However, what begins as a fresh start soon spirals into a chilling journey as she uncovers disturbing secrets hidden within the household. The film thrives on suspense, layered characters, and unexpected twists.

ETV Win

Sumathi Sathakam

ETV Win brings Sumathi Sathakam, a rural comedy-drama that has been receiving positive responses. Directed by M. M. Nayudu, the film stars Amardeep Chowdary and Sayli M. Chaudhari in lead roles. Set in a village backdrop, the film tells the story of a grocer who is in love but must overcome deep-rooted superstitions and rigid traditions to win over his beloved. The narrative blends humor with social commentary, supported by performances from actors like Mahesh Vitta and Mirchi Kiran. Music composed by Subhash Anand adds a lively touch to the storytelling.

Sun NXT

Seetha Payanam

Streaming on Sun NXT, Seetha Payanam is a heartfelt romantic road drama written and directed by Arjun Sarja. The film marks the Telugu debut of his daughter Aishwarya Arjun, who stars opposite Niranjan Sudhindra. Originally released in theatres on February 14, 2026, the film later premiered on OTT on March 19 as an Ugadi special. The story follows Seetha, a passionate chef raised by her single father, played by Sathyaraj. Emotionally attached to her father, she avoids marriage until a journey from Vizag to Hyderabad changes her life. Meeting Abhi along the way, she embarks on a transformative path that explores love, relationships, and self-discovery.

From the battlefield intensity of Border 2 to the emotional journey of Seetha Payanam, and from the suspenseful intrigue of The Housemaid to the light-hearted charm of Vishnu Vinyasam and Sumathi Sathakam, OTT platforms are offering a diverse cinematic platter. Whether you’re in the mood for action, romance, comedy, or psychological thrills, this week’s streaming lineup ensures there’s something for every viewer. As digital premieres continue to grow in prominence, these films highlight the evolving landscape of entertainment, where compelling stories seamlessly reach audiences across languages and regions.