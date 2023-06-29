‘Lust Stories 2’ is available in OTT from this time

Live
Featuring Tamannaah and Vijay Verma in the lead roles, Netflix’s “Lust Stories 2,” the sequel to blockbuster “Lust Stories” is set for its premieres now.
Featuring Tamannaah and Vijay Verma in the lead roles, Netflix’s “Lust Stories 2,” the sequel to blockbuster “Lust Stories” is set for its premieres now. The film has a runtime of 2 hours 12 minutes and it will stream on Netflix from 12:30 PM today.
The film will stream in multiple languages on Netflix and the anticipation is high on the same. The series is based on lust, emotions, drama and action, as stated by Tamannaah. “Lust Stories 2” is one of the better hyped outings from Netflix in the recent past.
