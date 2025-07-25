  • Menu
Mandala Murders Web Series Released on This OTT Platform

Highlights

Mandala Murders, a new mythological crime thriller starring Vaani Kapoor, releases on Netflix India on July 25, 2025. All 8 episodes will stream together. Explore the story, cast, and what to expect.

The show is made by YRF Entertainment and directed by Gopi Puthran with help from Manan Rawat. It is a crime story with a mix of myth and mystery.

Vaani Kapoor plays a police officer named Rea Thomas. Other actors in the show include Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Raghubir Yadav.

The story happens in a strange town called Charandaspur. Some people are being killed in a very old and secret way. Rea Thomas and a former police officer named Vikram Singh try to find out who is behind it. They follow old signs and clues to learn the truth.

Vaani Kapoor’s First Web Show

This is Vaani Kapoor’s first OTT series. She said working on this show helped her learn more as an actor. She liked that web shows give more time to tell a deep story.

What Makes It Special

The show has a mix of crime, mystery, and old legends. It also has a strong cast and a dark, exciting story. It is perfect for people who enjoy watching crime shows with a twist.

