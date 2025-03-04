March 2025 Streaming Guide: The Latest OTT Premieres

March 2025 will be a month of excitement for movie and web series fans, as a variety of films and web series are set to debut on streaming platforms and theaters. There are a variety of upcoming OTT shows March 2025 represented in the upcoming OTT movie releases March 2025, so there is something for everyone.

Sikandar is one of the most anticipated March 2025 OTT premieres of the month, along with Nadaaniyan. Other titles include Vidaamuyarchi and L2: Empyrean. The best OTT content March 2025 promises to offer a unique viewing adventure, with suspense and drama, as well as lighthearted comedy.

1. Sikandar

Sikandar is a highly anticipated Indian action movie written and directed by the acclaimed filmmaker AR Murugadoss, and produced by Sajid Nadiidwala. Salman Khan is the star of the movie, and he plays the title role. Rashmika, Kajal, Sharman, Joshi and Prateik are all joining him in this unforgettable film experience.

2. Chhaava

Chhaava is based upon the life of Sambhaji Mahraj and features an impressive cast including Rashmika Khanna and Akshaye. Maddock Films has bankrolled the film, which has made waves in the box office thanks to its compelling narrative and outstanding performances.

3. Nadaaniyan

Mark your calendars as Nadaaniyan, the much-anticipated film is set to capture audiences around the world on March 7. This movie, produced by Karan Johar and Dharma Productions promises to be a cinematic experience that will last a lifetime. Fans are excited to experience the Nadaaniyan world. The movie will be set new OTT releases March 2025, 7.

4. INTERNATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

A comedy adventure film starring Millie Bobby Brown with Chris Pratt Ke Huy Quan and Stanley Tucci. Kat Graham, Meagan Tany, Tyler Lepley and RonReaco Lee star in this suspenseful murder mystery and drama. South Korean thriller starring Ryu Jun-yeol and Shin Min Jae!

5. Ek Badnaam Aashram season 3 part 2

Aashram returns with season 3 part 2, to once more navigate the turbulent world of Baba Nirala (portrayed by Bobby Deol), as his once unassailable Empire begins to crumble. After his imprisonment, the power vacuum becomes more intense. Bhopa Swamiji (Chandan Sanyal), who has taken control of Aashram, and Pammi, (Aaditi Phankar), return with a plan to avenge. This instalment, directed by Prakash Jha explores themes of betrayal and shifting alliances, as well as the precarious nature of power.

6. Thandel: Inspired by real Events

Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mundti and produced by Bunny Vasu for the Geetha Arts label, is based on a true-life incident which occurred in coastal India. The storyline of the film revolves around Srikakulam fishermen who accidentally drift into Pakistani water while fishing near Gujarat. Sacnilk reports that Thandel's global earnings totalled Rs 88.25 billion, of which Rs 65.49 billion came from the domestic market. The film's production company claims that the worldwide earnings of the film exceeded Rs 100 crore.

7. Daredevil: The Born Again

Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio and Deborah Ann Woll are returning to the superhero series for Disney+. They will be playing Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil) and Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin), as they reunite with their former rivals for new adventures. Margarita Leveva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson Wilson, Bethel Ayelet Zuer and Jon Bernthal are also featured in the reboot series.

8. Moana 2

The sequel to the animated film "The Incredibles" is one of the most successful films in 2024. Moana , will make its OTT streaming March 2025 debut at JioHotstar on 12 March. Moana, played by Aulii Cravalho and Maui, her demigod pal (Dwayne Johnston), embark on a new journey three years later in order to break the curse and find the island Motufetu. Temuera Morson, Nicole Scherzinger, Rachel House, Alan Tudyk and Jemaine Clément also lend their voices.

9. The Wheel of Time Season 3

The third season will be adapted from the book series by Robert Jordan. It will follow the fourth. The Shadow Rising . Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and Rand al'Thor, (Josha Strodowski), team up to enter the Aiel Waste. The Forsaken are hot on their tail. Marcus Rutherford is joined by Donal Finn and Madeleine Madden. Daniel Henny also appears. Priyanka BOSE, Zoe Robins. Luke Fetherston. Callum Kerr. Olivia Williams and Oscar nominee Shohreh Aghdashloo!

10.Graveyard Season 2

In Graveyard Season 2, the gripping Turkish Crime Drama, Chief Inspector Onem (Birce Acalay) and his investigative team dive into a wave of unresolved Femicides haunting Istanbul. The case, as they try to piece together the disturbing clues, forces them to face deeply rooted social biases and their own personal demons.

Conclusion

Each month, streaming services for top OTT shows March 2025 continue to add new must-watch OTT movies March 2025 and TV series to their library. Here are some of the most promising OTT platforms released in March 2025. Hopefully, you have liked our list of best OTT movies and web series.