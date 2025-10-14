OTT: ETV Win launches unique anthology series ‘4 Tales’—First episode ‘The Mask’ streaming now

ETV Win, one of the leading Telugu OTT platforms, has launched a refreshing anthology series titled ‘4 Tales’ under the concept “4 Stories, 4 Emotions, 4 Sundays.” Designed to bring fresh storytelling to digital audiences, the series is part of ETV Win’s ‘Katha Sudha’ initiative, a creative platform aimed at encouraging and promoting new talent in cinema.

This week, the first story from the anthology, ‘The Mask’, made its digital premiere. The trailer generated a strong buzz even before its release as it was unveiled by noted film personalities—maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV), director Harish Shankar, and acclaimed music composer G.V. Prakash Kumar. Their association with the project helped build anticipation around this innovative web series.

‘The Mask’ tells the gripping story of a young man who becomes trapped in a spiral of debt after losing money in cricket betting. Desperate to repay his dues, he attempts a burglary at a house—but soon finds himself caught in an unexpected and dangerous situation. The story explores how he deals with this life-altering crisis. Director Kottepalli Suresh smartly blends suspense, emotional drama, and dark humor within a compact narrative, offering a cinematic experience despite the small-screen format.

Presented by Rishikeshwar Yogi, known for directing Narudi Brathuku Natana, the film is produced under the banner Katha Gani Pictures. The lead roles are played by Ravan Nitturi and Gaddam Srinivas, who carry the story with intense performances. The technical team includes Akshay Vasoori handling cinematography, Vishal Bharadwaj composing the music, and Rishikeshwar Yogi as the editor. Baby Viransh and Deepika Alola serve as co-producers, while Dhruv Chitran is the executive producer.

‘The Mask’ is now streaming exclusively on ETV Win from Sunday, 12 October 2025, marking a strong start to the ‘4 Tales’ anthology series. Each of the remaining three stories will be released in the upcoming Sundays, promising a diverse emotional journey for the audience.