OTT update: ‘GOAT’ and ‘35-Chinna Katha Kadu’ gets streaming

As movie lovers continue to enjoy Devara in theaters and prepare for upcoming releases like Swag, there's also exciting news for fans of OTT content. Two much-anticipated Telugu films, 35 and GOAT, are now available for streaming, offering audiences the chance to watch from the comfort of their homes.





GOAT, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is now streaming on Netflix. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film was released amid considerable fanfare and high expectations. Although GOAT didn't completely connect with audiences during its theatrical run, it is still considered a worthwhile watch for action lovers and Vijay's dedicated fan base.













Meanwhile, 35 – Chinna Katha Kadu, featuring Nivetha Thomas, is available for streaming on Aha Video. Released on the platform yesterday, the movie has already received positive responses from viewers. The film garnered a favorable reception during its time in theaters and has the potential to attract a wider audience now through OTT.

Adding to the buzz, Sree Vishnu's Swag is set to release tomorrow, and it stands out as the most anticipated release among the upcoming titles. With positive buzz building, audiences are eager to see how Swag performs in both theaters and on digital platforms.