Special Ops Season 2 Release Delayed to July 18 | Kay Kay Menon’s Return Postponed

Fans are exicted over the releases of Special Ops as they want to see Kay Kay Menon return as R&AW officer Himmat Singh. Many expected the new season to release this Friday, but unfortunately, there’s a delay. Viewers will now have to wait a bit longer to watch the new episodes.

New Release Date

Special Ops Season 2 was supposed to originally release on July 11, but now i has been postponed to July 18.

Where to Watch

The series will stream on JioHotstar, just like the first season. To announce the new date, JioHotstar shared a video clip with the caption:

“Himmat Singh in action again! Are y’all ready? #HotstarSpecials #SpecialOps2, streaming from July 18, only on #JioHotstar.”

Fan Reactions

Fans expressed their feelings about the delay in the comments. One wrote, “Himmat gives us himmat too” (meaning Himmat gives us courage to wait). Another said, “Please release it on July 18 for sure this time.” Some fans showed disappointment, commenting, “Straight from July 11 to July 18.”

Kay Kay Menon’s Statement

Kay Kay Menon took to Instagram that the release was delayed due to reasons which are beyond his control. However, he reassured fans that all episodes will premiere together.

About Special Ops Season 2

The second season follows Himmat Singh and his team as they battle cyber terrorism. With rising digital threats, they take on a risky mission to stop a hidden enemy operating online. The series is known for highlighting real threats to national security in the digital age.

Created by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Friday Storytellers, the season features a strong cast including Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, and others.