Squid Game Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and Streaming Details

The web series Squid Game has taken the world by storm, especially after its release in 2021. The first season of this Korean thriller became a global hit, including in India, with its gripping concept of deadly children's games. Losers in the game are killed, making it an intense survival series. Squid Game quickly became the most-watched web series, and now, fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for the release of Season 2.

Streaming Details

Squid Game Season 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix starting tomorrow, December 26, at 12:30 pm in India. Fans can watch it just one day after its release.

Available in Multiple Languages

The second season of *Squid Game* will be streaming on Netflix in Korean, English, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, just like the first season. So, viewers can enjoy it in their preferred language.

Cast

Lee Jung Jae, who played Seong Ji-Hun (the winner of Season 1), returns as the main character in Season 2. Wi Ha Jun and Lee Byung Hun, also from the first season, will reprise their roles. New faces joining the cast include Im Si Won, Kang Ha Nail, Park Gyu Young, Lee Jin Yook, and Park Sung Hoon, among others. The second season is directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk.

The Thrill Continues

Squid Game revolves around deadly children's games where losing means death. This survival mode creates intense thrills for the audience. The second season promises new games, new characters, and a massive prize of 45.6 billion dollars. One of the key storylines involves Wi Ha Jun’s character trying to uncover the truth behind the dangerous game.

Episodes

Season 2 will consist of seven episodes, all of which will be available for streaming tomorrow at 12:30 pm in India. Get ready to binge-watch!