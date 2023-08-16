Live
- New Zealand population growth rebounds after pandemic
- Two sides of Lisbon: Day vs Night
- Gaza ready to hold municipal elections: Poll body
- Let everyone finish, we have plenty of time to answer: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Genekha matsutake mushroom festival
- Seoul unveils new promotion logo
- Sudan's civil aviation authority opens airspace in eastern sector
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Top 15 inspiring quotes by former Indian PM
- Indian banks' operating environment stronger, but structural issues continue to affect: Fitch Ratings
- Virat Kohli in the T20 team for 2024 WC? Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar gives thumbs up to it
Just In
Take a look on this week releases in Theatres and OTT’s
After the release of biggies “Jailer” and “Bhola Sankar,” this week there are a few small-budget films lined up for release in theatres. Apart from...
After the release of biggies “Jailer” and “Bhola Sankar,” this week there are a few small-budget films lined up for release in theatres. Apart from these releases, there are two re-releases to entertain audience. Also, there are some interesting of releases on OTT. Let’s take a look at the entertainment quotient you can watch this weekend.
THEATRES
Prem Kumar (Telugu film) – August 18
Mr Pregnant (Telugu film) – August 18
Jilebi (Telugu film) – August 18
Ghoomer (Hindi film) – August 18
Jailer (Malayalam film) – August 18
Yogi (Telugu film – Re-release) – August 18
Raghuvaran B. Tech (Telugu dubbed film – Re-release) – August 18
OTT
Annapoorna Photo Studio (Telugu film) – August 15- ETV Win
Guns & Gulaabs (Hindi web series) – August 18- Netflix