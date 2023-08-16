Take a look on this week releases in Theatres and OTT’s

After the release of biggies “Jailer” and “Bhola Sankar,” this week there are a few small-budget films lined up for release in theatres. Apart from these releases, there are two re-releases to entertain audience. Also, there are some interesting of releases on OTT. Let’s take a look at the entertainment quotient you can watch this weekend.

























THEATRES

Prem Kumar (Telugu film) – August 18

Mr Pregnant (Telugu film) – August 18

Jilebi (Telugu film) – August 18

Ghoomer (Hindi film) – August 18

Jailer (Malayalam film) – August 18

Yogi (Telugu film – Re-release) – August 18

Raghuvaran B. Tech (Telugu dubbed film – Re-release) – August 18





























OTT

Annapoorna Photo Studio (Telugu film) – August 15- ETV Win

Guns & Gulaabs (Hindi web series) – August 18- Netflix