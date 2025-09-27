'No one is above the law': Rajasthan Minister on Sonam Wangchuk's arrest

Jaipur: Rajasthan's Minister of State for Home Affairs, Jawahar Singh Bedham, on Saturday, asserted that anyone who takes the law into their own hands or engages in criminal activities will face strict action under the law.

"No one is above the law," the Union Minister said while addressing reporters in Alwar.

Union Minister Bedham's statement came in response to a query over the arrest of Ladakhi social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was brought to Rajasthan under tight security and lodged in the Jodhpur Central Jail.

Emphasising that law applies equally to everyone, the Union Minister said that the state government is committed to ensuring order and justice.

The Union Minister also took a sharp jibe at the previous Congress government, accusing it of failing to control crime in Rajasthan.

"During the previous Congress rule, crime was at its peak. Murders, robberies, and rapes had become routine, and Rajasthan was reduced to a 'Jungle Raj'," he said.

Union Minister Bedham claimed that since the BJP government came to power in Rajasthan, the law and order situation has improved significantly.

According to the Union Minister, atrocities against women, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes have reduced, and the police have curbed crime with greater efficiency.

Highlighting new challenges, Union Minister Bedham expressed concern over the rapid rise of cyber crime.

He said that the police are not only taking strong action but also working to spread awareness among the people to prevent online fraud.

"Specialist police officers have been deployed, and cyber police stations have been set up in the state," he added.

He also said that Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-level officers are being assigned to these police stations to ensure stricter monitoring.

The Union Minister noted that such steps have already contributed to a decrease in cyber fraud cases.

Reiterating his government's commitment to public safety, Union Minister Bedham said that Rajasthan is witnessing improved law and order under the current BJP-led state government.

He emphasised that whether traditional crime or modern cyber threats, the state government is prepared to act firmly and fairly to ensure security and justice for all people.



