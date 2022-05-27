Naidu slams YSRCP's social justice yatra, calls for change

Ongole TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday ridiculed the social justice bus yatra by YSR Congress Party.



Speaking at Mahanadu, the annual general body meeting of TDP coinciding with centenary birth anniversary of party founder NTR here, he said YSRCP had no commitment to social justice. The ruling party is only shedding crocodile tears for the marginalised sections.

Naidu said in the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections, YSRCP had not nominated anyone from North Andhra and Rayalaseema.

Referring to World Economic Forum meeting at Davos, he alleged that MoUs were signed with Adani Group and Greenko with whom the erstwhile TDP regime had finalised agreements.

He asked TDP rank and file to expose the failures of YSRCP Government and be prepared to dislodge it whenever elections are held.

Naidu slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government for crushing the AP people with its 'welfare betrayals, all-round looting and unbearable taxes'.

Naidu said the ruling YSRCP leaders were so criminalised, corrupt and incorrigible that they had no right to rule any longer. All sections of people were rejecting the false welfare claims being made by the Chief Minister.

The TDP chief described Jagan Mohan Reddy as an 'inefficient leader' who has been presiding over a rule by maniacs, liars and hardcore corrupt criminals. In just three years, the YSRCP misrule had pushed Andhra Pradesh into a Rs.8 lakh crore debt trap with zero development and no roads.

Naidu accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of selling Rajya Sabha nominations while at the same time telling blatant lies to the people. One YSRCP RS nomination was given to a Telangana former TDP leader who got 12 backward castes like Thurpu Kapu and Koppula Velama deleted from the BC list. This leader had gone to court and put hurdles in 4% reservations to minorities.

Naidu said the general public were not at all acknowledging the bus yatra that the YSRCP Ministers were conducting to take 'false credit' for social welfare. The people's non-cooperation began in the Chief Minister's Eluru meeting itself when the public left the venue despite the police pleas and threats.

The TDP chief asserted that if Jagan Mohan Reddy would not quit politics, AP would not see good and happy days again. All sections should unitedly raise the slogan of 'Quit Jagan' so as to save AP from future destruction. Jagan Mohan Reddy had such a black track record that he turned 'babai Viveka' axe attack into heart attack and enacted 'Kodi Kathi' drama to win polls with sympathy vote.

Condemning the YSRCP regime, Naidu said the government was giving far less under Amma Vodi and taking back a lot more through Nanna Buddi. The TDP spent 52% budget on welfare as against just 41% of YSRCP rule.

"How can Jagan Mohan Reddy claim welfare credit when he removed Anna Canteens, Videsi Vidya, Pelli Kanuka, Sankranthi Kanuka, Ramzan Thofa, Christmas Kanuka and Chandranna Beema", he asked.















