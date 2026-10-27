Srisailam temple hundi revenue crosses Rs 4.22 crore in 32 days

Srisailam: Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam has recorded a substantial revenue of Rs 4.22 crore through hundi offerings during the latest counting exercise concluded on Monday.

According to temple authorities, the devasthanam received a total cash collection of Rs 4,22,29,240 donated by visiting pilgrims over a span of 32 days, covering the period from September 24 to October 25, 2026.

Beyond cash contributions, the hundi yields included 75.3 grams of gold ornaments and 2.9 kilograms of silver items. Demonstrating the shrine’s wide international reach, devotees also deposited foreign currencies, including 417 US dollars, 65 UAE dirhams, 60 British pounds, 100 Canadian dollars, 500 Omani baisa, 1 Omani rial, 25 euros, 10 Saudi riyals, 10 New Zealand dollars, 2 Singapore dollars, 2 Malaysian ringgits, and 10 Egyptian pounds.

The entire hundi counting procedure was executed under multi-tier security and continuous closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance to maintain complete operational transparency and ensure the safety of the offerings. Authorized temple personnel carried out the detailed counting in designated premises.

Dharmakartha Mandali Chairman Pothugunti Ramesh Naidu and Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao personally monitored and supervised the process from start to finish. Deputy Executive Officer S Chandrasekhar, unit officers representing various temple wings, departmental supervisors, regular temple staff, and dedicated Siva Sevaks actively participated in carrying out the counting work seamlessly.