Review Top 10 developers and Builders in Bangalore in 2025

Extensive research is necessary to locate and reside in the optimal space because home serves as the human being’s life force. Discerning customers seeking properties with premium features but at reasonable and affordable prices will find these categories easy to use for future home buying decisions.

1. Prestige Group

Prestige Group honored as one of the top 10 builders in Bengaluru. Since its founding in 1986 Prestige Group stands alone as the only inventor in South India with a portfolio that includes domestic, marketable, retail parcels and fresh sectors. The prestigious FIABCI award honoured only one builder who is a software and housing developer from Bengaluru.

Services:

Commercial Constructions

Hospitality

Rental Properties

Residential Apartments & Villas

Retail

Contact Information:

Address: Prestige Falcon Towers, 19, Brunton Rd, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560025

Email Id: [email protected]

Contact No: 1800 313 0080

Website: www.prestigeconstructions.com

2. Provident Housing Limited

Provident Housing Limited stands as the market leader for urban residential development and the best builders in Bangalore while offering the best overall value to its customers. Buyers looking for inspirational homeownership receive support from our business approach because it satisfies extensive residential needs.

Services:

Residential Apartments & Villas

Contact Information:

Address : Provident Housing Limited No.8, Ulsoor Road Bengaluru- 560 042

Email Id : [email protected]

Contact Number: 080-44555544

Website: www.providenthousing.com

3. Puravankara Limited

Puravankara Limited stands as a leading real estate corporation among listed top real estate developers in Bengaluru. Since its establishment the company undertook an impressive path to deliver high-quality homes that fulfill the housing needs of millions through a specific vision and mission.

Services:

Commercial Constructions

Residential Apartments & Villas

Contact Information:

Address: Puravankara Limited. #130/1, Ulsoor Road,Bengaluru - 560 042

Email Id: [email protected]

Contact Number: 080 44555555

Website: www.puravankara.com

4. Sobha Limited

Sobha Limited demonstrates "passion at work" in its business practices. The designer practices this principle daily because the slogan goes beyond sounding impressive. The company employs this principle to guide their work and properties toward ultimate quality standards.

Services:

Residential Apartments & Villas

Manufacturing

Commercial Constructions

Contact Information:

Address: SOBHA LIMITED Sarjapur - Marthahalli Outer Ring Road (ORR) Devarabisanahalli, Bellandur Post, Bangalore – 560103 Karnataka, India

Email Id: [email protected]

Contact Number: 080 46464500

Website: www.sobha.com

5. Brigade Group

Brigade Group operates an expansive multi-domain business encompassing property development and the best construction companies in Bangalore, hospitality and education. The developer stands as a recognized property brand throughout South India.

Services:

Hospitality

Residential Apartments, Plots & Villas

Commercial Constructions

Retail

Contact Information:

Address : Brigade Enterprises Limited, 29th & 30th Floor, World Trade Center, Brigade Gateway Campus, 26/1, Dr Rajkumar Road, Malleswaram-Rajajinagar,Bangalore-560 055, Karnataka, India

Email Id : [email protected]

Contact Number: +91 80 4137 9200

Website: www.brigadegroup.com

6. L&T Reality

L&T Realty maintains the view that it’s one of the most leading property developers in Bengaluru. The company is known for maintaining its commitments and integrating digitization and new technology into its principal growth strategy.

Services:

Residential & Villas

Commercial Construction

Contact Information:

Address : 38 Cubbon Road, Bangalore PIN - 560 001

Contact Number : 099025 99025

Website: www.lntrealty.com

7. House of Hiranandani

Across India this builder stands as the forefront luxury home builders in Bangalore. The property developer combines over forty years of field experience with a unique property development and planning strategy. The brand aims to create value for every stakeholder during each development stage while earning recognition as a quality leader.

Services:

Residential & Villas

Commercial Construction

Contact Information:

Address: 757/B, 100 Feet Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru-38

Contact Number: 098450 17033

Website: www.houseofhiranandani.com

8. Rohan Builders India

Numerous prestigious awards have recognized the accomplishments of the Rohan Group. Being one of the most affordable housing builders in Bengaluru, the company now employs Tunnel form technology as a rapid building method which allows one floor to be completed daily while achieving superior quality and durability compared to traditional construction techniques.

Services:

Residential

Infrastructure Projects

Industrial Projects

Contact Information:

Address: 3rd Floor KP Icon, 1147, 12th Main Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560008

Contact Number: 080 2520 3522

080 2520 3522 Email Id : [email protected]

Website: rohanbuilders.com

9. Durga Projects & Infrastructure

Durga Projects & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd has transformed into a brand synonymous with consistent performance. Through their efforts they have produced exceptional homes that maintain very high integrity while delivering excellent value for customers' investments.

Services:

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Contact Information:

Address : No. 1127/A, 3rd Floor, 17th Cross Rd, near BDA Complex, 7th Sector, HSR Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560102

Contact Number: 080 4120 3851

Email Id: [email protected]

Website: www.durgaprojects.in

10. DS Max Properties

DS Max Properties Pvt Ltd has achieved consistent and substantial growth in their property portfolio. The family's happiness and satisfaction come directly from the builder who built their home. The company's main objective remains to deliver top-notch residential projects which meet the changing needs of Bengaluru's urban living.

Services:

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Contact Information:

Address : DSR TECHNO CUBE BBMP Katha No.639/645/1, Survey No. 68 Village Varthur Road, next to SKR Kalyan Mantapa, Thubarahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560037

Contact Number: 080 4912 3000

Email Id: [email protected]

Website: www.dsrinfra.com

Conclusion

A reliable partner becomes essential when you investigate property opportunities within Bangalore's rapidly expanding real estate market. Experts deliver comprehensive insights alongside up-to-date market information and tailored guidance to ensure your property purchase journey is both smooth and worry-free.

Working with top residential builders in Bangalore such as Prestige along with Brigade creates unlimited opportunities.