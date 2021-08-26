1st Paralympic gold goes to Greco of Australia

Tokyo: Cyclist Paige Greco of Australia claimed the first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, winning the 3,000-meter pursuit on Wednesday on the velodrome track. Wang Xiaomei of China was second and bronze went to Denise Schindler.

It was the first of 24 gold medals up for grabs on Wednesday as the Paralympics got underway in the middle of a pandemic that has seen new cases in Tokyo soar since the Olympics opened just over a month ago. Medals were also contested on Wednesday in swimming and wheelchair fencing.

Greco was born with cerebral palsy, which mostly affects the right side of her body. It was her first Paralympic Games medal. "It feels amazing," Greco said. "I still can't believe it. I keep looking down and seeing (the gold medal). It's not really sunk in yet."

Away from the competition, organisers confirmed on Wednesday that two more athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Paralympic Village. That brings to three the total of positive tests by athletes in the Village over the last two days.

Over the last three days, organisers have confirmed nine positive tests in the Village. The additional six, who are not atheletes, are described as "Games-related personnel." Organising committee spokesman Masa Takaya said the athletes were "from different sports and different countries."

But he gave few details and said the athletes have been placed in isolation. He was asked if there was a Covid-19 cluster in the Village. "Whether or not there is a cluster should be based on the advice from specialists," he said.

Japan is expanding its coronavirus state of emergency for a second week in a row, adding several more prefectures as a surge in infections fueled by the delta variant that strains the country's health care system.