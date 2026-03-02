Raghavulu seeks CM’s intervention over Khammam demolitions

Hyderabad: BV Raghavulu, Politburo Member of the CPI (M) Central Committee has appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take immediate action following the demolition of houses belonging to approximately 700 poor families in Khammam.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Sunday, Raghavulu stated that the homes in the Velugumatla revenue limits of Khammam Corporation, which had been occupied for the past 12 years, were demolished on February 24 by police and revenue officials. He noted that the lands in question belong to the Bhoodan Yajna Board and that in 2014, the Board’s then Chairman, Rajender Reddy, had sanctioned 100-yard plots for the poor.

Raghavulu described the scene at the site as “as terrible as if it were destroyed in a war or major earthquake” and criticised the state government for what he termed “inhumane treatment” of the poor. He added that temporary shelters at Ambedkar Bhavan and TTDC lacked adequate food, accommodation, toilets, and water facilities, leading to illness among residents.

He urged the Chief Minister to immediately ensure proper food and accommodation for the affected families and to construct permanent houses on the same land previously allotted to them.

Raghavulu’s letter underscores growing concerns over the welfare of displaced families in Khammam and calls on the state government to uphold basic human rights and provide relief to the affected poor.