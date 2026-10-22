1st T20I: Conceding extras at the start hurt us, says Santner after NZ’s four-wicket loss

Christchurch: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner admitted that his bowlers' wayward start with the new ball, including conceding extras aplenty, proved costly as India chased down 226 to win the first T20I by four wickets here at the Hagley Oval on Thursday.

India raced to 94/1 in the powerplay, and helped along by a string of wides from the New Zealand pacers. Although the hosts fought back through the middle overs, Naman Dhir's unbeaten 42 off 15 balls sealed the chase with two balls to spare, as New Zealand conceded 17 extras in all.

"They put us under pressure. We knew they were going to do that, and another big powerplay from them. We weren't probably at our best. We can sharpen up a few things, but I think we know what the ball does, so you can slow them down.

"I think in the middle we did well to kind of squeeze them and then again it was a tight game. So I think both teams could probably look at a few things here and there; I think it could have gone either way," said Santner in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Asked where New Zealand could improve, Santner pointed to the extras and a few missed chances in the field. "I think the extras at the start maybe, and obviously I think in the field we were pretty good. It's not an easy ground to catch here.

“A couple more chances, closing overs at times, but I think the powerplay is always going to be a challenge. I guess we have to find a way of trying to slow them down, but that might be an 80-run powerplay, not a 100."

The two teams will meet again at the same venue in the second T20I on Saturday. Santner, who landed awkwardly on his head while attempting a catch in the 13th over and briefly left the field, said he was fine. "A bit of a whiplash there, but yeah, it's okay.”

At the same time, Santner was pleased with how his batters had gone about their job after being sent in and praised the efforts of Glenn Phillips, who made an unbeaten 40-ball 82, along with Bevon Jacobs, who struck a 16-ball 31.

"I think the way the guys went out about it at the top was good. Obviously there was probably a little bit in it at the start, and they adapted and adjusted, and then obviously the way GP kind of consolidated in the middle there, he was outstanding. And Bev, some clean striking as well. So we were reasonably happy with the score at half-time."



