2024 Paris Olympics: Indian table tennis players undergo performance analytics camp

Paris Olympics bound Indian table tennis players underwent a rigorous performance analytics camp aimed at honing the paddlers’ skills ahead of the Summer Games. The training camp was held from June 7 to 16 and it was organised by Stupa Sports Analytics, a leading sports technology organisation.

Indian paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula were a part of the camp, along with reserve players Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Ayhika Mukherjee.

The camp, which was held in Bengaluru, was aimed at helping the paddlers with advanced performance analytics and data support. The comprehensive data is added with statistical analysis and visual aids. Metrics on ball contact, player movement, shot timing, etc. were discussed during the camp, aimed at well equipping the players ahead of the prestigious 2024 Paris Olympics.

The camp was overseen by Deepak Malik, who is the co-founder of Stupa Sports Analytics and a former Indian table tennis national coach.

Heaping praise on the analytics camp, Massimo Constantini, the head coach of the Indian table tennis team, said the sports technology organisation has played an instrumental role in shaping the players for the rigours of the international stage. “Qualifying for Paris (Olympics) through the World Rankings is a significant milestone for India, placing us among the top 16 teams globally, a position we aim to sustain consistently. Stupa has been instrumental in our journey, providing comprehensive data that complements coaching insights with statistical analysis and visual aids. This analytical support is crucial in training camps, just like physiotherapy and fitness regimes. Their innovation sets them apart in the industry, supporting our quest for excellence on the global stage,” the head coach said, in a media statement.

The camp was organised in association with the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and approved by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The 2024 Paris Olympics will commence on July 26, with the table tennis matches starting from July 27. The women’s and men’s singles gold medal matches will be held on August 3 and 4, respectively.