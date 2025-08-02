5th Test at The Oval: India lead by 52 runs against England at stumps on Day 2

London: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten 51 took India to 75/2 at stumps on the second day of the fifth Test against England, with a lead of 52 runs here on Friday.

India lost opener KL Rahul (7) and Sai Sudharsan (11) but conveniently erased a 23-run first innings deficit, largely due to Jaiswal’s positive approach with the bat.

Rahul was removed by Josh Tongue while Gus Atkinson accounted for Sudharsan.

Jaiswal was accompanied by night watchman Akash Deep (4 not out) when the stumps were drawn.

Earlier, England replied with 247 against India’s 224 in the first essay, taking a slender lead. Mohammed Siraj (4/86) bowled a fiery eight-over spell, taking three wickets to lead India’s fightback in the afternoon session. He then got rid of Harry Brook for 53 in the final session to become the leading wicket taker in the series.

Prasidh Krishna too claimed four wickets as pacers continued to dominate the clash.

The duo reduced England from 109/1 at lunch to 247 all out as Chris Woakes was not available to bat due to a shoulder injury.

Opener Zak Crawley and Brook scored half-centuries for the hosts.

Brief scores:

India 224 & 75/2 in 18 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 51 not out; Josh Tongue 1/25) leads England: 247 all out in 51.2 overs (Zak Crawley 64, Harry Brook 53 ; Mohammed Siraj 4/86, Prasidh Krishna 4/62) by 52 runs.