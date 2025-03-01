A big player always steps up in crucial matches, Meg Lanning did just that: Mithali Raj

Bengaluru: After Delhi Capitals' emphatic nine-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2025 clash on Friday, former India skipper Mithali Raj praised winning team captain Meg Lanning, who played an unbeaten knock of 60 runs off 49 balls including nine fours, and said her performance came at the right time for the franchise.

Opting to bowl first, Delhi restricted Mumbai to a paltry total of 123/9 in 20 overs as Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani bagged three scalps each.

In reply, Lanning led from the front with opener Shafali Verma and stitched an opening stand of 85 runs to set the solid foundation for the run chase. Amanjot Kaur bagged the sole wicket of Delhi's innings with a dismissal of Shafali on 43. Jemmimah Rodrigues and Lanning guided the side to a dominating win with 33 balls to spare.

"A big player always steps up in crucial matches, and today, as both captain and player, Meg Lanning did just that. She understood the significance of this game for Delhi Capitals and played accordingly. The way she executed her shots, especially that exquisite straight drive and on-drive, showcased her class," Mithali said on Amul Cricket Live on JioHotstar.

"She is slowly getting back into form, which is a huge positive for Delhi Capitals. This also allows Shafali Verma to play with more freedom, knowing her captain is anchoring the innings. Having a leader like Meg Lanning in the middle instills immense confidence in the dugout. Over time, she and Shafali have built an understanding of each other’s strengths, which helps them construct their partnerships effectively. At one point, when Shabnim Ismail came in for her fourth over, we saw Meg walk up to Shafali and advise her against playing any rash shots, emphasising that this was the last over to navigate carefully. That level of leadership is invaluable," she added.

Delhi also registered a victory against Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai in their opening encounter of the season.

Commenting on the formidable opening pair of Lanning and Shafali, Mithali said, "Every time Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma put together a 50-plus partnership, the team's chances of winning increases significantly. The winning percentage for Delhi Capitals rises with their contributions. Today, while chasing a target of 124, we saw Shafali Verma take a slightly more measured approach initially, which is unlike her usual attacking style. There was a lot of discussion between her and Meg Lanning, especially while facing Shabnim Ismail. However, once she found her rhythm, and Meg Lanning joined in, it was a delight to watch them score from both ends. It was a very convincing win for Delhi Capitals."

"As batters, they complement each other perfectly, and this highlights how heavily the team relies on them to provide a solid start. Over all three seasons, whenever they haven't been able to build a partnership, Delhi Capitals have struggled, exposing the middle order. However, whenever they have managed to stitch together a partnership, we've rarely seen the middle order in action, which speaks volumes about their impact on the team’s success," she added.

With eight points in six games, Delhi have moved to the top spot in the standings and will next take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday.

"With a packed house at Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB will be coming into this match on the back of a disappointing loss—one of their lowest totals registered at this venue. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will arrive with momentum from a comprehensive victory. These are two teams in contrasting form, and RCB will have a lot to do if they want to compete with Delhi Capitals," Mithali said.