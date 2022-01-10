A Chennai-Based Player Has Achieved India's 73rd Grandmaster In Chess

Bharath Subramaniyam, 14 years old, from Chennai, achieved the title of India's 73rd Grandmaster on Sunday, January 9th, after fulfilling his third and final GM norm at the Vergani Cup Open in Italy. The Chennai-based player finished seventh overall in the event with 6.5 points from nine rounds and four others. He earned his third GM norm herein, as well as the required 2,500 (Elo) score. A player must obtain three GM norms and a live rating of 2,500 Elo points in order to become a GM.

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) congratulated the adolescent on his achievement as well. According to the AICF, after achieving his last GM Norm and reaching the 2500 rating at the Vergani Cup Open in Italy, fourteen-year-old Bharath Subramaniyam has become the country's 73rd Grandmaster. Bharath is congratulated on his achievement by the All India Chess Federation. Bharath's coach M Shyam Sundar also congratulated him.

Furthermore, MR Lalith Babu, an Indian Grandmaster, competed in the Vergani Cup Open and earned the trophy on Sunday in Italy. Lalith, who was ranked ninth in the tournament, shared for first place with second seed GM Niemann Hans Moke of the United States, Vitaliy Bernadskiy of Ukraine, and Nurgyul Salimova of Bulgaria, scoring seven rounds out of a total ninth. However, Lalith has crowned champion thanks to a higher tie-break score, while Moke was named first runner-up. Ukraine's top seed, Anton Korobov, came in fifth place.

Bharath won six games and drew one while losing two games to Korobov and Lalith Babu. After achieving 11th at the Aeroflot Open in Moscow in February 2020, he earned his first GM norm. In October 2021, he earned the second norm after finishing fourth with 6.5 points in the Junior Roundtable Under 21 competition in Bulgaria. Bharath also became an International Master in 2019 at the age of 11 years and 8 months.