A dream day in Arabian land

Dubai: Successful in keeping opponents and vitriol at bay so far, India will have to rise above traditional bugbear New Zealand and a rigmarole of emotions surrounding stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to reclaim the Champions Trophy after 12 years here on Sunday. India have always found the resilient Kiwis a tall mountain to surmount, as the latter hold a 10-6 lead over their Asian rivals across all the ICC tournaments. With an apt mix of experience and young energy, it's time for India to gather all these elements together once more to crown an emphatic campaign. After all, fairytales are an intrinsic part of the Arabian land.