Adilabad emerge CM Cup champs

Adilabad district clinched the overall championship at the CM Cup competitions, with Rangareddy securing second place and Karimnagar finishing third in the competitions held across five levels—village, mandal, assembly, district, and state.

State Sports and Youth Services Minister Vakiti Srihari said that the CM Cup competitions were organised to identify and nurture hidden sports talent (“gems”) in the soil of Telangana, and that the initiative will continue as an ongoing program.

At the closing ceremony of the second phase of the CM Cup competitions held at LB Indoor Stadium, prizes were distributed to state-level championship teams. Speaking as the chief guest, the minister said the competitions are being conducted in two phases to identify talented sportspersons across the state and will continue every year as a continuous process.

He emphasised that success in sports requires not only government support but also dedication and perseverance from athletes, adding that only then can they become champions. He urged young players to draw inspiration from athletes like Saina Nehwal.

He further stated that all CM Cup participants would be provided special training in sports schools and academies if needed. Sports Authority Chairman Shivasena Reddy said the competitions aim to identify sports talent across Telangana and will continue as an ongoing process, adding that disciplined athletes will be recognised and encouraged.

State Government Sports Advisor A P Jitender Reddy noted that the success of the CM Cup was largely due to the participation of sports associations and cooperation from various government departments. Managing Director Sony Baladevi mentioned that around 5.4 lakh athletes registered online for the CM Cup, and their data is being compiled to support future sports development.

Minister Vakiti Srihari, Shivasena Reddy, Saina Nehwal, and Sony Baladevi presented trophies to the winners. The Sports Authority also honoured various government and private organisations that contributed to the success of the CM Cup with mementos. Officials, coaches, Sports Authority staff, representatives of sports associations, and DYSOs from various districts attended the event.