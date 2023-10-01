Aditi closes in on historic gold; Indian women team in top spot

Hangzhou : Aditi Ashok built up a huge seven shot lead and put herself in perfect position to deliver a historic golf gold, while carrying the Indian team into the top spot for one more at the 19th Asian Games, here.

Aditi played a stunning 11-under 61 and with one more round left, Aditi (66-67-61) is 22-under and seven ahead of the next placed player Arpichaya Yubol from Thailand.

Indian women have never won a medal in golf at the Asian Games, and only two men Lakshman Singh (1982) and Shiv Kapur (2002) won individual gold and India has won other medals in men’s team events. The last Indian medal in golf came in 2010, also in China at the Guangzhou Asian Games,

Aditi did play at the 2014 Games in Incheon, Korea, but as an amateur and finished 21st.

Aditi’s 11-under scorecard was five shots better than the next best round of the day. Aditi, who was fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, is now 22-under with rounds of 67-66-61 for 54 holes. Her closest rival, Arpichaya Yubol (67-65-69) is 15-under, while China’s Lin Xiyu (67-67-68) is 14-under.

The Indian women’s team moved up into the top spot in the team event, where it holds a one-shot lead over Thailand. India’s other two players, Pranavi Urs (71-68-70) at 7-under and Avani Prashanth (72-69-74) at 1-under are 11th and T-19.

