AFC Cup: Odisha FC come from behind to beat Maziya 3-2 in Group D

Male (Maldives) : Odisha FC came from two goals down to defeat Maldives’ Maziya Sports & Recreation 3-2 in Group D of the AFC Cup here at Maldives National Football Stadium on Tuesday. The win kept Odisha’s hopes of advancing to the Inter-Zone Semi-finals alive while the defeat leaves Maziya on the ropes.

Maziya threatened as early as the second minute with Ibrahim Aisam finding space above the box before sending his shot wide. The Maldivian club took the lead in the second minute, capping off a fine team move with Aisam the orchestrator when he dribbled inside the box before laying off for Naiz Hassan to score with a simple finish, reports AFC.

Odisha came close to scoring in the seventh minute when Lalthathanga Khawlhring burst into the area before setting up Cy Goddard, who sent his shot wide.



Both teams traded barbs with Odisha’s Roy Krishna seeing his effort blocked in the 12th minute, while Maziya almost found a way through when Branimir Jocic sent Khalil Gamal Elbezawy through on goal, only for the midfielder to be flagged offside.



Odisha, however, suffered woe in the 25th minute when they conceded a penalty following Mourtada Fall’s tackle on Vojislav Balabanovic, who coolly converted from the spot.



Odisha, who defeated Maziya 6-1 in the reverse fixture, came close to scoring in the seventh minute when Lalthathanga Khawlhring burst into the area before setting up Cy Goddard, who sent his shot wide.



Both teams traded barbs with Odisha’s Roy Krishna seeing his effort blocked in the 12th minute, while Maziya almost found a way through when Branimir Jocic sent Khalil Gamal Elbezawy through on goal, only for the midfielder to be flagged offside.



Odisha, however, suffered woe in the 25th minute when they conceded a penalty following Mourtada Fall’s tackle on Vojislav Balabanovic, who coolly converted from the spot.



Odisha came back fighting in the second half and their efforts to get back into the tie bore fruit in the 65th minute off a set-piece corner with Mourtada Fall nodding home Ahmed Jahouh cross.



The goal spurred Odisha further as the Indian side levelled the tie in the 72nd minute with Jahouh the orchestrator again, who crossed in for Diego Maurício to head home from inside the six-yard-box. Odisha completed the comeback in the 85th minute with Krishna netting the winning goal.

Odisha faces fellow Indian club Mohun Bagan Super Giant next in their penultimate AFC Cup 2023-24 Group D match at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, on November 27, while Maziya meet Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings.

