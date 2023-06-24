AFC U-17 Asian Cup: India lose 4-8 to Japan, crash out of tournament

Bangkok: Despite their valiant effort, India suffered a 4-8 loss against Japan in their last Group D match of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup at the Rajamangala National Stadium, here on Friday.



In a game of two halves, India clawed back into the match in the second half and gave Japan a real run for their money, before losing the match at the end. The Blue Colts came into the encounter needing to win, in order to stand a chance to qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament, but they were out of the tournament after the end of the game.



India were forced to make one change to their starting XI, as Mukul Panwar slotted in at centre-back in place of the suspended Pramveer.

Japan were dominant from the very start, enjoying possession, while India played a mid-block game. The Blue Colts looked to contain Japan and funnel them into a narrow area. Thanglalsoun Gangte was the only one in the centre circle, looking to hold up the ball for the counter-attacks.

Lalpekhlua Ralte had a couple of runs down the left, while Korou looked to cut in and give support to Gangte. However, for all their intense runs both on and off the ball, Japan's quality showed when they came close to scoring time and again.

Gakuto Kawamura opened the scoring for Japan when he ran on to a rebound at the edge of the area and smashed it in. He came close to doubling the lead for Japan a few minutes later, when his shot from outside the box came off the woodwork.

India's only chance in the first half came when Vanlalpeka Guite chipped a ball through to Korou Singh inside the Japan box, as the latter smashed it on the volley straight at the opposition goalkeeper.

That missed opportunity came back to haunt India later on as Gaku Nawata went through on goal and slipped it past Sahil to double Japan's lead. Nawata added a third just seconds before the half-time whistle, to make it 3-0 in Japan's favour.