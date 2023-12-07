Afghanistan to tour UAE for a three-match men’s T20I series in late December

Kabul: Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed on Thursday that the men’s team will embark on a tour to the United Arab Emirates in late December to play two 50-over warm-up matches and is followed by a three-match T20I series.

Both teams will first meet in two 50-over warm-up games on December 25 and 27 respectively, and is followed by three T20Is scheduled to be played on December 29 and 31, plus on January 2 in Sharjah.

This will be Afghanistan’s second tour of UAE in 2023, with the Rashid Khan-led side winning the previous series 2-1 in Abu Dhabi earlier in February this year. The series is being played in accordance with the mutual cooperation agreement that was signed last year between the Afghanistan and the Emirates Cricket Boards.

As per the agreement, Afghanistan will play a series of three T20I matches with the UAE on an annual basis. “Our collaboration with the UAE Cricket Board has been helpful. The inaugural UAE Series earlier this year offered us an excellent foundation to prepare for following events throughout the year. Banking on our positive previous experience, we eagerly anticipate the upcoming UAE series for the same purpose again.”

“This upcoming tour marks the commencement of our new year which is expected to provide the AfghanAtalan squad with the necessary impetus for an action-packed 2024 season, featuring plenty of T20 cricket to be played,” said Naseeb Khan, ACB CEO.

The upcoming series will conclude Afghanistan’s assignments in 2023 and will simultaneously mark the beginning of an eventful and action-packed 2024, following which they will play three T20Is in India in January as part of preparation for the T20 World Cup to be held in the West Indies and USA from June 4-30.

“We are delighted to host the Afghanistan team for the second time this year. We had a hugely competitive T20I series in February and this tour will once again provide excellent opportunities to our seasoned as well as young players against a formidable opponent.

“Afghanistan performed incredibly well in the ODI World Cup, and they are a team on the rise with a strong support base in the UAE. We look forward to welcoming the Afghanistan team,” said Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board.