After missing Kolkata game due to rib injury, Rabada ruled out of second Test

Guwahati: After missing South Africa’s 30-run win over India in the first Test at Kolkata, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the second Test against India in Guwahati and the subsequent white‑ball series due to a rib bone stress injury.

Seamer Lungi Ngidi has already been drafted into the squad as a cover for the injured Rabada. "The injury has been closely monitored by the Proteas medical team, and due to ongoing discomfort in the affected area, Rabada has been withdrawn from the remainder of the tour.

"He will continue the initial phase of his four-week rehabilitation program with the Proteas medical team before returning to South Africa at the conclusion of the second Test," said Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a statement on Friday.

The development also means that South Africa could field an unchanged playing eleven for the upcoming clash in Guwahati. Simon Harmer emerged as South Africa’s standout bowler in the Kolkata Test, claiming eight wickets in a Player of the Match performance.

He was partnered by fellow left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, while left-arm seam-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen led the pace unit with support from other all-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Corbin Bosch. It would be interesting to see if Ngidi is given a game in Guwahati or not.

The Temba Bavuma-led South Africa come into the game in Guwahati with an aim to get their first series win on Indian soil after 25 years. Since becoming the World Test Championship winners in June, South Africa drew 1‑1 in Pakistan and then edged India by 30 runs on a challenging pitch with variable bounce at Eden Gardens. South Africa now have a chance to secure a Test series triumph in India after the Hansie Cronje-led Proteas last did it in 2000.