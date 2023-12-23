Live
AICF calls urgent General Body meeting to discuss financial health, other issues
The All India Chess Federation (AICF) will be holding an urgent General Body meeting on December 28 in Guwahati.
Chennai: The All India Chess Federation (AICF) will be holding an urgent General Body meeting on December 28 in Guwahati.
The meeting has been called to discuss matters relating to the officer-bearer's election, the financial health of AICF, various court cases, formation of legal committee and appointment of law firm Prout solicitors LLP.
The General Body will also discuss and decide on the National Championships for 2024-25, training support for the players who have qualified for the Candidate's 2024, work culture, and to make the committees effective and responsible.
This is the first time that AICF is holding its General Body meeting in Guwahati. The meeting, to be held at Hotel Radisson Blu, has been called as per the direction of the AICF President.