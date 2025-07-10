Akash Deep absolutely special, says Arun Lal

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Arun Lal was in awe of Akash Deep’s performance in the second Test against England at Birmingham, saying he was “absolutely special”. Akash Deep shone bright with a 10-wicket haul in India’s series levelling 336-run win over England at Edgbaston. He picked up 4/88 in the first innings and then followed it up with a splendid 6/99 in the second essay to return with impressive match figures of 10/187. The 28-year-old pacer’s effort helped India draw level the five-match series after losing the opener by five wickets at Leeds.

“He was absolutely special,” Lal told PTI TV. “There was never a question about his abilities. He was strong, hard-working…The only thing missing was self-belief. He’s more confident now, bowling smarter and with patience. He doesn’t go searching for a wicket every ball. “And the more belief he gains, the faster and better he’ll get. He can clock 145 kph and has that rare ability to break partnerships,” he noted. Coming from a humble background, Akash Deep initially didn’t expect to don the national colours, Lal said. “He didn’t really understand how good he was, and he didn’t think that he could play for India,” said Lal.

“I just wanted him to understand that this is just the beginning. ‘Ranji jeetna hai, India khelna hai, aur lamba India khelna hai’.”