Aman Sehrawat wins India's first Paris Olympics wrestling medal

Paris: India's Aman Sehrawat produced an attacking masterclass to bring home India's first wrestling medal at the Paris Olympics. The fifth-seeded Aman trumped Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz 13-5 to clinch the bronze. The 21-year-old Aman Sehrawat is the youngest freestyle wrestler at the Paris Olympics and the lone male grappler to make the cut from India.

This was his maiden Olympic appearance. Aman Sehrawat has lived up to all the expectations and has secured India's sixth medal at the Paris Olympics. Aman led 6-3 after the first round and racked up seven more points in the next three-minute period to romp home with a memorable win. Aman had suffered a one-sided loss to Rio 2016 silver medallist Rei Higuchi in the semi-finals. Higuchi dominated the bout and won by technical superiority (10-0) to storm into the final. The 21-year-old Aman is the youngest freestyle wrestler at the Paris Olympics and the lone male grappler to make the cut from India.