American Flag Football National C’ship to begin in Hyderabad today

Thestage is set for one of India’s fastest-growing sporting events as the two-day American Flag Football National Championship 2025 kicks off at the historic Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Organised by the Telangana American Football Association under the guidance of the American Football Federation of India (AFFI), the championship will bring together top senior men’s and women’s flag football teams from across the country.

Teams representing Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and host state Telangana will battle for national supremacy in this dynamic and fast-paced format of American football. Flag football, a non-contact version of the sport that highlights speed, strategy and skill, has been steadily gaining popularity in India, especially among youth and women. The AFFI championship aims to provide a national platform for emerging talent and to strengthen India’s presence in the international flag football arena.

Commenting on the importance of this championship, Praveen Reddy, President -Organising Committee & National Team Head Coach said, “This national championship is not just a competition, but a celebration of teamwork, discipline, and the growing passion for American football in India. ”

The event is proudly sponsored by 4KSports, a committed supporter of alternative and emerging sports in India.

Matches will begin at 9:00 am on both days, with the finals scheduled for Sunday evening.