Harmanpreet hits four as India record biggest-ever win over Pak in hockey
AP govt. to conduct Formative Assessment exams in schools from October 3
Karthik, Gulveer finish 2-3 in men's 10,000m race
Narasaraopet: Public urged to avail of medical services
Vijayawada: Democracy is not just polls, but adhering to statute
Bopanna-Bhosale win mixed doubles gold
Anhika, Suthirtha ensure India's first-ever medal in women's doubles
Aditi closes in on historic gold; Indian women team in top spot
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on October 1, 2023
TDP's Maha Padayatra today
India's Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee on Saturday ensured the country a historic medal in the women’s doubles Table Tennis competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou
Hangzhou : India's Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee on Saturday ensured the country a historic medal in the women’s doubles Table Tennis competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, beating the reigning World Champions from China, Chen Weng, and Yidi Weng 3-1 in a quarterfinal match.
The win over the experienced second-seeded pair from China sent the Indian duo into the semifinals, ensuring them a bronze medal and also the first table tennis medal for India.
After dominating the first two games, Anhika and Suthirtha endured a hiccup in the third game before winning the fourth to script an 11-5, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9 triumph.
The Chinese pair produced a tough fight but it was the Indian pair that prevailed and closed out the match 11-9 in the fourth game.