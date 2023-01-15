Archer from Vijayawada creates world record, scores 1418 points at open selection trials

Andhra Pradesh girl Vennam Jyoti Surekha set a world record in the open selection trials being conducted by the Archery Association of India. 26-year-old Jyoti Surekha from Vijayawada scored 1418 points out of 1440 points in the double 50m round at the two-day women's compound individual trials in Kolkata.

72 arrows were used on the first day and another 72 on the following day. In this sequence, Jyoti Surekha broke the world record set by British archer Ella Gibson in August last year with 1417 points.

Jyoti Surekha topped the selection trials in which 24 archers participated. Through these trials, Indian teams will be selected to participate in this year's World Cup tournaments, World Championship and Asian Games.