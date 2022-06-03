Arjun, Priyanka earn World Athletics U-20 C'ships tickets

Nadiad (Gujarat): Arjun Waskale of Madhya Pradesh and Priyanka Sirakwar of Uttar Pradesh qualified for the upcoming World Athletics U-20 Championships to be held in Cali, Colombia, in the men's 1500m and women's 100m respectively during the National Federation Cup Junior Championships here on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Priyanka, who hails from Agra district, clocked 11.80 seconds in the women's 100m in the opening heats. The qualifying mark for the August 1-6 world event is 11.90 seconds.

Aman Khokhar (Uttar Pradesh) was the fastest qualifier from the men's 100m heats, clocking 10.62 seconds, 0.02 seconds adrift of the World Athletics U-20 Championships qualifying mark.

The 18-year-old Waskale had the double joy as he not only met the world junior event qualification standard, but also broke Sunil Dawar's meet record by clocking a personal best time of 3:46.31s in the men's 1500m.