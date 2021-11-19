Asian Archery Championships: Jyothi downs mighty Koreans twice to win individual gold

Dhaka: World Championship triple silver medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam overcame the mighty Korean challenge twice, including in a gripping but controversial final, to win the women's compound individual gold at the Asian Archery Championships here on Thursday.

Fresh from winning three silver medals at the Yankton Worlds in September, Jyothi defeated 2015 world champion Kim Yunhee 148-143 in a lopsided semifinal, before sealing India's first gold against Oh Yoohyun with a one-point win (146-145). Leading by two points going into the final set, the world number six Jyothi shot one 10 and hit the 9-ring twice, which was enough to land India the first gold medal after the Korean hit the 9-ring in a controversial decision.

The entire Korean contingent including the coaches challenged, believing it to be a 10, but the judge ruled it a 9, giving the result in India's favour. "The arrow was completely missing 10. All Korean coaches went to the target which is not allowed as per rules to put pressure on the judge.

As per the World Archery rules, it is a one judge call and cannot be protested," said an Indian coach in Dhaka. Jyothi started off in a spectacular fashion drilling in three perfect 10s to lead 20-29.

But two 9s in the second end meant that the 25-year-old Indian scored 28, as the experienced Korean shot two 10s en route to 29, which levelled the scores 58-all.