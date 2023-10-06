Asian Games: Indian men's team bag silver medal in Bridge

Hangzhou: India won a silver medal in the bridge when the men's team went down to Hong Kong China in the final by a score of 238.1-152, ending the competition with an upgrade on the bronze it won in the 2018 edition in Indonesia.

The Indian team comprising Raju Tolani, Ajay Prabhakar Khare, Sumit Mukherjee, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Jaggy Shivdasani and Sandeep Thakral was trailing 132.1-97 after scores went 55-32, 46-29, 28-30 in the first three sets in the two-day final.

On Friday, the Indian team lost the first set 32-42 and the second 17-38. The result in the third and last set of the day went in favour of Hong Kong China, 17-12 at the Hangzhou Qi-Yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall.

Japan and China won the bronze medal.

The Indian men's team had reached the final by beating hosts China 180-60 in the semifinal.

Earlier, the Indian men’s team had finished second in the league stage with a score of 278.93 after 266 boards. Hong Kong, China scored a total of 304.16 and claimed the pole position.

Bridge is a team card game contested between two teams of two players, where partners sit opposite one another. A session of bridge consists of several deals (also called hands or boards). A hand is dealt, the bidding (or auction) proceeds to a conclusion and then the hand is played. Finally, the hand's result is scored.

A total of 11 nations took part in the men’s bridge at the Asian Games. competitions were also held in women's team and mixed team disciplines.

Competitions were not held in men's and women's pairs, mixed pairs and super-mixed team in Hangzhou.

In 2018, India won three medals in bridge, taking gold in the men's pair and bronze medals in men’s and the mixed team events.