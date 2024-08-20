Live
Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games called off over budget
New Delhi: The 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Art Games, which which were scheduled to be held in Bangkok and Chonburi from November 21 to 30, have been cancelled due to lack of budget, infrastructure and other HCC requirements.
"The OCA Executive Board in its Emergency Meeting held online on 15th of August 2024 unanimously took a decision to cancel the games due to lack of budget, infrastructure and other HCC requirements," read the statement released by Olympic Council of Asia on Tuesday.
However, the EB gave the Organizing Committee time till Monday, August 19, 5pm Bangkok time (3pm IST) to inform the OCA if they can meet all the requirements of the Host City Contract.
Failing to do so will result in automatic cancellation of the Games
The OCA also confirmed that the next edition of the Games will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the dates for which will be finalized shortly.Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games called off over budget