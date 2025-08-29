Asian Shooting C'ship: Manini wins first individual international medal; women's team bags silver in 50m rifle prone

Skymkent (Kazakhstan): Young Indian shooter Manini Kaushik clinched her maiden individual international medal, winning a bronze in the women’s 50m rifle prone at the Asian Shooting Championships on Friday. The 24-year-old from Jaipur also played a key role in helping India secure the team silver in the same event.

Manini shot 617.8 to finish fifth overall, but was elevated to the podium as two shooters above her — South Korea’s Yelin Choi (620.1) and India’s Sift Kaur Samra (617.9) — were competing in the Ranking Points Only (RPO) category, which does not count for medals.

The gold and silver medals went to South Korea’s Hana Im (620.2) and Eunseo Lee (620.2), respectively. Manini’s consistent series of 104.0, 103.8, 101.2, 103.3, 103.2, and 102.3 proved enough to secure the bronze.

She later combined with Surabhi Bharadwaj (614.4) and Vinod Vidarsa (613.8) to tally 1846 points, earning India the team silver behind South Korea, who took gold with 1856.8 points. Kazakhstan finished third with 1828.2 points.

The women’s 50m rifle prone is a non-Olympic discipline, but the result marks an important step forward in Manini’s career. A 3-position shooter as well, the Jaipur athlete has long been regarded as a promising name on the domestic circuit, and this podium marks her breakthrough on the international stage.

India also had success in the junior women’s 50m rifle prone, where Prachi Gaikwad claimed silver with a score of 616.6, finishing behind South Korea’s Sehee Oh (618.6). Kazakhstan’s Sofya Malkina (616.3) settled for bronze.

In the team event, Prachi combined with Anushka Thokur (607.6) and Tejal Nathawat (599.2) for a total of 1823.4 points, securing bronze. South Korea again topped the podium with 1844, while Kazakhstan finished second with 1830.1.

The Asian Championships conclude on Friday with the 50m Rifle Prone Women, 25m Centre Fire Pistol Men and Men Junior events on the schedule.



