ASMITA Rowing Hyd City League held

  • Created On:  8 Jan 2026 8:12 AM IST
ASMITA Rowing Hyd City League held
The ASMITA Rowing Hyderabad City League was successfully conducted at the Telangana Water Sports Centre, Hussain Sagar Lake, on January 6 2026.

Competitions were held in Sub-Junior, Under-19 and Open categories with participation from Telangana Sports School, Tribal School, Telangana Police and Hyderabad city rowers. IOA Vice-President Rajlakshmi Singh Deo and former RFI President Col. C P Singh Deo presented medals. The event was organised by Dronacharya Awardee Ismail Baig.

ASMITA RowingHyderabad City LeagueTelangana Water Sports CentreHussain SagarHyderabad rowing competition 2026
