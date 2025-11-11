Aussies will be dusted 3-2 in Ashes at home: O’Keefe's bold prediction for The Ashes

New Delhi: Former Australian spinner Steve O’Keefe backed England to win the upcoming Ashes series down under while also supporting former pacer Stuart Broad's 'worst Aussie side since 2010' remark.

“While England have not won a Test match in Australia, or an Ashes series, since their 2010/11 triumph, O’Keefe believes the current team has the form required to succeed in an away Ashes campaign and predicted that England will ‘dust’ the Aussies 3-2 in the series.

“Don’t miss the mail here, I’m calling it - England 3-2. I’m saying that the Aussies are going to get dusted on their home track.

“They’ve got some great quicks in Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue, just to name a few. I just think that they are ready, they've got the right attack this time," O’Keefe said on SEN Sportsday NSW.

“They used to bring over some players, and you just never had that feeling that they were ever close or good enough. They were the superior team when they beat us twice before in the past. In 2010, they had the better team," he added.

“This time, you could argue and say that they don’t, but I’m just saying it’s the right team in the right form to come over. I just think that the timing is right. It’s been 15 years since 2010. I think that this is their time to win under (Brendon) McCullum," he added.

O’Keefe further opined that England's attacking batting line-up will challenge the hosts' bowling attack, especially if the pitches are flat enough for them to go hard from the outset.

“Joe Root's in the form of his life. Couple that with Harry Brook, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. I think the wickets will be flatter and they are going to look to wreak havoc against this Australian attack and take them on, and I think that's what's going to put pressure on the Aussies, and ultimately I think they'll fail under that pressure.

“What they've got is repeated fast bowling options, there's no let off, and they are going to challenge this Australian team," O’Keefe said.

The first Test between Australia and England in Perth is scheduled to begin on November 21.