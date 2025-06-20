Australia Opt for Fresh Faces as Smith Suffers Injury, Labuschagne Misses Out

Australia cricket squad changes News: Australia is set to announce an overhauled batting lineup for the forthcoming first Test with the West Indies in Barbados next week after Australia exempted Steve Smith due to injury concerns. Labuschagne dropped Australia was omitted due to his lackluster performances of late.

Josh Inglis and Sam Konstas will be part of the Test that begins on June 25, the beginning of the 2027 World Test Championship journey for both teams.

The full Australian team and the order of batting will be announced prior to the first delivery.

Steve Smith has been ruled out of Steve Smith's participation in the World Test Championship Final due to Steve Smith injury update to his finger. However, recent reports suggest Smith could be able to play enough to play his second test in Grenada which is scheduled to start on July 3rd.

After two years of struggle to find the best form in Test cricket Labuschagne was appointed to start the innings during the Lord's Final, but managed just 17 and 22 runs during Australia's loss in the final to South Africa.

On Friday morning the Selectors Chair George Bailey confirmed the squad changes.

“Steve needs more time for the wound to heal so we’ll give him another week’s rest and see how he is then,” Bailey said.

"Josh and Sam have been selected in the team to replace Steve and Marnus," McGrath said. "It's a fantastic opportunity for them to take the next step in their Test careers and we're looking forward to seeing them rise to the challenge."

Konstas has impressed in his first couple of Tests, earning plaudits for matching up with world No.1 Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah and also scoring a half-century on Boxing Day in Melbourne, while Inglis scored a Test hundred on debut in Sri Lanka earlier this year.

As the pair is in the mix in the Australia team selection 2025, Bailey threw his support for Labuschagne who remains in the team even though he was unable to make the team

“Marnus at his best can be a really important member of this team. He knows his output hasn’t been at the level we, or he, wants.