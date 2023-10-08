  • Menu
Ayush Shetty ends World Junior Championships campaign with bronze

Ayush Shetty's stellar run at the BWF World Junior Championships in Spokane, USA came to an end on Sunday as he finished his campaign with a bronze medal.

Ayush became the 10th Indian to win a medal at the BWF World Junior Championships and the eighth men's singles shuttler to do so. India have won 11 medals in the competition with Saina Nehwal contributing a silver and gold in 2006 and 2008 respectively.

In a closely contested match, Ayush faced the tournament fourth seed, Alwi Farhan of Indonesia. The first game saw Ayush and his opponent locked in a tight battle, with the score tied at 16-16. It was at this pivotal moment that his opponent gained the upper hand, secured quick points and Ayush ultimately succumbed, losing the game with a score of 18-21.

With the momentum in his favour, Alwi took an early lead of 4-0 in the second game. Ayush displayed resilience, and managed to tie the scores at 13-13. However, he couldn't maintain his rhythm, and conceded a flurry of points to his opponent, ultimately resulting in a 15-21 loss.

India's S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian had won the silver medal in the men's singles in the last edition of World Junior Championships in Spain.

