BCCI Update: Shreyas Iyer Stable After Injury in Sydney ODI

Highlights
Shreyas Iyer suffered a spleen injury while fielding in the third ODI against Australia. BCCI says he is stable and recovering well.
Indian bastman Shreyas Iyer was injured in the third ODI match against Australia while fielding in Sydney on October 25.
He was badly hit near his left lower ribs and was ruhsed to the hospital.
Doctors found that he has a small cut (laceration) in his spleen.
He is now getting treatment and is stable and recovering well.
The BCCI medical team is watching his condition closely.
Specialists from both Sydney and India are helping with his care.
The team doctor will stay in Sydney to check on his progress every day.
