Live
- From Uri to Pahalgam: PM Modi’s zero-tolerance doctrine against Pakistan’s terror playbook
- Team has clear goals, we must perform well to achieve them: Telugu Titans' Bharat Hooda
- MP to release today female cheetah 'Dheera' in Gandhi Sagar sanctuary
- Google Experiments With Spotlight-Style Search App for Windows Users
- Kerala HC orders probe into Sabarimala gold plating work after noting discrepancies
- God sent PM Modi as ‘avatar purush’ to lead India: Mukesh Ambani
- Pakistan Gains Minor Relief as ICC Weighs U-Turn in Handshake Controversy
- Demon Slayer Infinity Castle OTT Release Date in India | Where to Watch
- Wordle Answer Today (#1551) – September 17, 2025 | Hints and Solution
- Pawan Kalyan Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Modi, Praises His Leadership
B’desh stay in fray with 8-run win over Afghanistan
Abu Dhabi: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by eight runs in a group league match to remain in contention for a place in the Super Four stage of the Asia...
Abu Dhabi: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by eight runs in a group league match to remain in contention for a place in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup here on Tuesday. Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim blazed away to a 31-ball 52 before Afghanistan bowlers pulled things back to restrict Bangladesh to 154 for five. In reply, Afghanistan were all out for 146 with Rishad Hossain (2/18), Nasum Ahmed (2/11) and Mustafizur Rahman (3/28) doing the maximum damage with the ball for Bangladesh.
Asia Cup Brief scores: Bangladesh 154/5 in 20 overs (Tanzid Hasan Tamim 52, Saif Hassan 30; Rashid Khan 2/26, Noor Ahmad 2/23) beat Afghanistan 146 all out in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 35, Azmatullah Omarzai 30, Rashid Khan 20; Nasum Ahmed 2/11, Rishad Hossain 2/18, Mustafizur Rahman 3/28, Taskin Ahmed 2/34) by 8 runs.