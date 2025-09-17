B’desh stay in fray with 8-run win over Afghanistan

Abu Dhabi: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by eight runs in a group league match to remain in contention for a place in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup here on Tuesday. Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim blazed away to a 31-ball 52 before Afghanistan bowlers pulled things back to restrict Bangladesh to 154 for five. In reply, Afghanistan were all out for 146 with Rishad Hossain (2/18), Nasum Ahmed (2/11) and Mustafizur Rahman (3/28) doing the maximum damage with the ball for Bangladesh.

Asia Cup Brief scores: Bangladesh 154/5 in 20 overs (Tanzid Hasan Tamim 52, Saif Hassan 30; Rashid Khan 2/26, Noor Ahmad 2/23) beat Afghanistan 146 all out in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 35, Azmatullah Omarzai 30, Rashid Khan 20; Nasum Ahmed 2/11, Rishad Hossain 2/18, Mustafizur Rahman 3/28, Taskin Ahmed 2/34) by 8 runs.